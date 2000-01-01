Investment Strategy

The Aubrey GEM Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment returns through long term capital appreciation, by investing primarily in Emerging Market companies. The Aubrey GEM Fund is actively managed on a discretionary basis. The MSCI Daily TR Net Emerging Markets USD index has been selected as a comparator benchmark as this is a widely-used indicator of the performance of emerging markets stockmarkets, in which the Aubrey GEM Fund invests. Management of the Aubrey GEM Fund is not restricted by this comparator.