Aviva Inv UK Prpty Fdr Acc 1 GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.41%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.11
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA UK Direct Property
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.02%
  • IA SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYYZ0S69

Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest solely in the Aviva Investors UK Property Fund with the exception of cash balances which may also be held for the purposes of maintaining sufficient liquidity to enable the Fund to meet its commitments, such as expenses and redemptions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .