Aviva Inv UK Prpty Fdr Acc 2 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.58
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.74%
- SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYYZ0W06
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest solely in the Aviva Investors UK Property Fund with the exception of cash balances which may also be held for the purposes of maintaining sufficient liquidity to enable the Fund to meet its commitments, such as expenses and redemptions.