Aviva Inv UK Prpty Fdr Inc 1 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.46%
- 3 Year sharpe0.14
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Direct Property
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.02%
- IA SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYYZ1N89
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest solely in the Aviva Investors UK Property Fund with the exception of cash balances which may also be held for the purposes of maintaining sufficient liquidity to enable the Fund to meet its commitments, such as expenses and redemptions.