Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to seek income and long-term capital appreciation. The investment policy is to invest principally in immovable property, with an emphasis on commercial property, and/or property related transferable securities the issuers of which are domiciled in, or have significant operations or interests in, the Asia Pacific region and Australasia. The Fund may also invest in units in regulated and unregulated collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash and derivatives. Derivatives may be used for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.