Aviva Investors Contnn Eurp Eq 2 GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-4.51
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AW Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004461322

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of European companies. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of European companies (including those in emerging markets in Europe but excluding companies in the UK).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .