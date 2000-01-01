Aviva Investors Corporate Bd 2 GBP Inc

  • Yield History2.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.02
  • 3 Year alpha-0.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004462957

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high quality bonds, which have been independently rated as “investment grade” with a credit rating of BBB-/Baa3 or above, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.

