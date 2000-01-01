Aviva Investors Corporate Bd 2 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.46%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha-0.12
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004462957
Investment Strategy
The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high quality bonds, which have been independently rated as “investment grade” with a credit rating of BBB-/Baa3 or above, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.