Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high quality bonds, which have been independently rated as “investment grade” with a credit rating of BBB-/Baa3 or above, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.