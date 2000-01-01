Aviva Investors Distribution 2 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.31%
- 3 Year sharpe1.04
- 3 Year alpha1.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.73%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYZC2W42
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver an income equivalent to the benchmark income whist seeking to provide capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). At least 60% of the Fund will be invested in bonds issued by companies, governments or supranational organisations. The Fund will also invest in shares of UK companies (incorporated or domiciled in the UK), or non-UK companies which are listed in the UK or which have significant trading activities in the UK.