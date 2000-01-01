Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to earn income and increase the value of the Shareholder's investment over time. The Sub-Fund invests mainly in convertible securities from anywhere in the world. Specifically, at all times, the Sub-Fund invests at least two thirds of total net assets (excluding liquidities) in convertible bonds of issuers from anywhere in the world. The Sub-Fund may invest a maximum 10% of total net assets (excluding liquidities) in shares or other participation rights. The Sub-Fund may use derivatives for hedging and for efficient portfolio management. The Sub-Fund’s derivatives may include futures, options, swap contracts, swaptions, currency forwards and foreign exchange options.