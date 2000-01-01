Aviva Investors Glbl Convert Iah GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.75
- 3 Year alpha-0.49
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkTReuters Global Focus CB TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.83%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0367993150
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to earn income and increase the value of the Shareholder's investment over time. The Sub-Fund invests mainly in convertible securities from anywhere in the world. Specifically, at all times, the Sub-Fund invests at least two thirds of total net assets (excluding liquidities) in convertible bonds of issuers from anywhere in the world. The Sub-Fund may invest a maximum 10% of total net assets (excluding liquidities) in shares or other participation rights. The Sub-Fund may use derivatives for hedging and for efficient portfolio management. The Sub-Fund’s derivatives may include futures, options, swap contracts, swaptions, currency forwards and foreign exchange options.