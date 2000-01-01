Aviva Investors GlConvtAbsRet Iah GBPInc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha0.25
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.93%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0459999123
Investment Strategy
To earn a positive return on the Shareholder’s investment regardless of market conditions (absolute return). The Sub-Fund mainly seeks exposure to high-quality convertible bonds from anywhere in the world. The Sub-Fund seeks to generate returns by identifying convertible bonds from large issues that offer a discount to their implied value and an attractive yield and high liquidity.