Aviva Investors GlConvtAbsRet Iah GBPInc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha0.25
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE LIBOR 1 Month USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.93%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0459999123

Investment Strategy

To earn a positive return on the Shareholder’s investment regardless of market conditions (absolute return). The Sub-Fund mainly seeks exposure to high-quality convertible bonds from anywhere in the world. The Sub-Fund seeks to generate returns by identifying convertible bonds from large issues that offer a discount to their implied value and an attractive yield and high liquidity.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .