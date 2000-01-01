Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of global companies. Within this combined return, the Fund aims to deliver an income equivalent of at least 125% of the income return of the MSCI® All Country World Index (GBP), over any given 12- month period (before charges and taxes).At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of global companies. “Global companies” means companies in any country across the globe, including with up to 20% of the Fund invested in emerging markets.