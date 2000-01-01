Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high yield bonds, which have been independently rated as subinvestment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.