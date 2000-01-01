Aviva Investors High Yield Bd 2 GBP Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha-2.92
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Pan Euro HY 2% issuer C TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.64%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3CGJJ86

Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high yield bonds, which have been independently rated as subinvestment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .