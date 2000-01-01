Aviva Investors High Yield Bd 2 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha-2.92
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Pan Euro HY 2% issuer C TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.64%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3CGJJ86
Investment Strategy
The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in high yield bonds, which have been independently rated as subinvestment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.