Aviva Investors Higher Inc Pls 2 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.72%
- 3 Year sharpe1.32
- 3 Year alpha2.74
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0008531302
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest in bonds issued by companies and aims to provide an income of at least 110% of the income return of the benchmark, and an overall net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more).At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds (including those issued by governments and supranational organisations) issued in Sterling or hedged to Sterling, including exposure to emerging markets. A maximum of 60% of the Fund may be invested in sub-investment grade bonds, which have been independently rated as sub-investment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3.