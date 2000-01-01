Aviva Investors Intl Idx Tr 1 £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha-0.83
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.56%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004459912
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to track the performance of the FTSE® World (ex UK) Index (before charges and taxes). Any returns will be a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest directly into shares of companies that make up the FTSE® World (ex UK) Index (the “Index”).