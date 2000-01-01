Aviva Investors Intl Idx Tr 2 £ Acc

  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.96
  • 3 Year alpha-0.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.31%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B2NRNX53

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the FTSE® World (ex UK) Index (before charges and taxes). Any returns will be a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest directly into shares of companies that make up the FTSE® World (ex UK) Index (the “Index”).

