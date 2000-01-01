Aviva Investors Managed Hi Inc 2 GBP Inc

  • Yield History4.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.25
  • 3 Year alpha2.71
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
The Fund will invest in bonds issued by companies and aims to provide an income of at least 110% of the income return of the benchmark, and an overall net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds (including those issued by governments and supranational organisations) issued in Sterling or hedged to Sterling, including exposure to emergingmarkets. A maximum of 70% of the Fund may be invested in sub-investment grade bonds, which have been independently rated as sub-investment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3.

