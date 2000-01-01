Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide returns through a combination of capital growth and income. The fund aims to achieve the investment objective by employing a blend of both strategic and tactical asset allocation across a diversified range of global asset classes. The fund may invest in securities, fixed income assets, Exchange Traded Funds, collective investment schemes, warrants, money market instruments, deposits, cash, near cash, property and commodities. Exposure to property and commodities will be via collective investment schemes and Exchange Traded Funds. The fund may also invest directly in derivative instruments (including commodity futures) for the purposes of investment and efficient portfolio management.