Aviva Investors Mlt-Asst Pl V 2 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.33
- 3 Year alpha-1.93
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- IA SectorVolatility Managed
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FM5934
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) through a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund targets an overall average return before charges and taxes of at least 1.30% greater than the performance benchmark per year, measured over 3-year rolling periods.