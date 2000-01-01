Aviva Investors Mlt-Strat Trgt Inc 2£Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.03
  • 3 Year alpha0.18
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BQSBPF62

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver an annual income yield of 4% above the Bank of England Base Rate before corporation tax payable by the Fund* regardless of the prevailing market environment. In addition the Fund aims to preserve capital, and to manage volatility to a target of less than half the volatility of global equities over rolling three year periods.

Latest news

