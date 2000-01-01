Aviva Investors Mlt-Strat Trgt Inc 2£Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.47%
- 3 Year sharpe0.03
- 3 Year alpha0.18
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BQSBPF62
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver an annual income yield of 4% above the Bank of England Base Rate before corporation tax payable by the Fund* regardless of the prevailing market environment. In addition the Fund aims to preserve capital, and to manage volatility to a target of less than half the volatility of global equities over rolling three year periods.