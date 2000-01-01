Investment Strategy

To deliver a positive return over rolling three year periods regardless of the prevailing stock market environment. The Fund aims to generate a positive return, on average 5% per annum above the Bank of England Base Rate before the deduction of charges, over rolling three year periods. In seeking to target this level of return the Fund also aims to manage volatility to a target of less than half the volatility of global equities, measured over the same rolling three year periods. The Fund invests across a broad range of global asset classes (including emerging markets) that may include shares of companies, bonds (both corporate and government), cash, commodities, indirect property, and currencies. Other funds (including funds managed by Aviva Investors companies) may also be used to gain exposure to these asset classes. The Fund will make significant use of derivative instruments for investment purposes including: futures, options, swaps, swaptions and forwards.