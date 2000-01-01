Aviva Investors Monthly Inc Pls 1 £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.72%
- 3 Year sharpe0.89
- 3 Year alpha-0.01
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030443286
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest in bonds issued by companies and aims to provide an income equivalent to the benchmark, and an overall net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds which have been independently rated as “investment grade” with a credit rating of BBB-/Baa3 or above, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.