Aviva Investors Mthly Inc Pls 2 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.04%
- 3 Year sharpe1.16
- 3 Year alpha0.45
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.63%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7RBPR66
Investment Strategy
The Fund will invest in bonds issued by companies and aims to provide an income equivalent to the benchmark, and an overall net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds which have been independently rated as “investment grade” with a credit rating of BBB-/Baa3 or above, issued by companies and supranational organisations in Sterling or hedged to Sterling.