Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in other eligible Collective Investment Schemes (the Target Funds). Investment will be made in shares or units of the Target Funds, which invest in any geographical area or industry sector. Investments may also be made in derivatives for hedging purposes. Although the Target Funds may invest in equities, bonds, Property Securities, or money market instruments, it is anticipated that up to 60% of the Fund will be invested in Target Funds whose objectives are equity investment.