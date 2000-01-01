Aviva Investors Multi-Mgr 20-60% 2 £Acc
- Yield History0.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha0.01
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.40%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1N94W01
The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in other eligible Collective Investment Schemes (the Target Funds). Investment will be made in shares or units of the Target Funds, which invest in any geographical area or industry sector. Investments may also be made in derivatives for hedging purposes. Although the Target Funds may invest in equities, bonds, Property Securities, or money market instruments, it is anticipated that up to 60% of the Fund will be invested in Target Funds whose objectives are equity investment.