Aviva Investors Multi-Mgr 40-85% 2 £Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.58%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-0.81
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.50%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1N94Q41
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth together with income by investing in other eligible Collective Investment Schemes (the Target Funds). Investment will be made in shares or units of the Target Funds, which invest in any geographical area or industry sector. Investments may also be made in derivatives for hedging purposes. Although the Target Funds may invest in equities, bonds, Property Securities, or money market instruments, it is anticipated that up to 85% of the Fund will be invested in Target Funds whose objectives are equity investment.