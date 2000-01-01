Aviva Investors Multi-Mgr Flexible 2£Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.56%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1N95279
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long-term capital growth by investing in other eligible Collective Investment Schemes (the Target Funds). Investment will be made in shares or units of the Target Funds, which invest in any geographical area or industry sector. Investments may also be made in derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund will normally be invested in Target Funds whose objectives are equity investment. The Target Funds may however also invest in bonds, Property Securities, and money market instruments.