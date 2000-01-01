Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, governments or supranational organisations, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds, issued in Sterling or hedged to Sterling, and no more than 50% of the Fund will be invested in bonds which have been independently rated as sub-investment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3.