Aviva Investors Strategic Bd 2 GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha1.12
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.63%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3CGHN82
Investment Strategy
The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, governments or supranational organisations, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds, issued in Sterling or hedged to Sterling, and no more than 50% of the Fund will be invested in bonds which have been independently rated as sub-investment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3.