  • Yield History3.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha1.12
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.63%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3CGHN82

Investment Strategy

The Fund will aim to grow your investment through a combination of income and capital returns by investing in bonds issued by companies, governments or supranational organisations, whilst aiming to provide a net return greater than the benchmark over the long term (5 years or more). At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in bonds, issued in Sterling or hedged to Sterling, and no more than 50% of the Fund will be invested in bonds which have been independently rated as sub-investment grade with a credit rating below BBB-/Baa3.

