Aviva Investors UK Index Tracking 2 £Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.08%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-0.18
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.23%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8XCGM21
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to track the performance of the FTSE® All-Share Index (before charges and taxes). Any returns will be a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest directly into shares of companies that make up the FTSE® All-Share Index (the “Index”).