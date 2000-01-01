Aviva Investors UK Index Tracking 2 £Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.08%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-0.18
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.23%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8XCGM21

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the performance of the FTSE® All-Share Index (before charges and taxes). Any returns will be a combination of capital growth and income. The Fund will invest directly into shares of companies that make up the FTSE® All-Share Index (the “Index”).

Latest news

Visit our news hub for other news .