Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver an income return of at least 110% of the income return of the FTSE® All Share Index□ over any given 12- month period, whilst also aiming to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of UK companies. At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of UK companies (incorporated or domiciled in the UK), or non UK companies which are listed in the UK or which have significant trading activities in the UK.