Aviva Investors UK Lstd Eq Uncons1GBPInc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.47%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-0.33
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.01%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004456892
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of UK companies.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of UK companies, and non-UK companies which are listed in the UK or which have significant trading activities in the UK.