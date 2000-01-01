Aviva Investors UK Lstd Eq Uncons2GBPInc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.84%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.55
  • 3 Year alpha-0.97
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7RBQX91

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of UK companies.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of UK companies, and non-UK companies which are listed in the UK or which have significant trading activities in the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .