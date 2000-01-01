Aviva Investors UK Lstd S&M Cap2 GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.65%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha3.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004460571
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of small and medium sized UK companies.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of UK companies, or non-UK companies which are listed in the UK or which have significant trading activities in the UK.