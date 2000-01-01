Aviva Investors UK Smaller Coms 2 £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha6.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupAviva
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004462171
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of small UK companies.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of smaller companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK.