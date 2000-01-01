Aviva Investors UK Smaller Coms 2 £ Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.25%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha6.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAviva
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0004462171

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to grow your investment over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in shares of small UK companies.At least 80% of the Fund will be invested in shares of smaller companies domiciled or incorporated in the UK.

