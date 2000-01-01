Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an annualised income yield 1.5% higher than that of the Russell 3000 Value Index which is paid quarterly, with the potential for capital growth. The Fund aims to achieve the investment objective by principally investing in equity securities listed on regulated North American exchanges. Limited exposure to other geographic regions may be possible. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, and cash or near cash. The Fund may also use derivative instruments for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.