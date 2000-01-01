Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide an annualised income yield 1.5% higher than the annual income yield obtainable on the Russell 3000 Value index. The Fund aims to achieve the investment objective by principally investing in equity securities with a minimum market capitalisation of $1bn which are listed on regulated North American exchanges. Limited exposure to other geographic regions may be possible. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash or near cash. The Fund may also use derivative instruments for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.