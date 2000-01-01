AXA ACT Framlington Clean Ecoy Z GBP Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.53
  • 3 Year alpha-0.33
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.86%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7G8XW93

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to: (i) provide long-term capital growth over a period of 5 years or more; and (ii) seek to achieve a sustainable investment objective, in line with a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests at least 80% of its investments in shares of listed companies of any size which are based anywhere in the world and which the Manager believes will generate both above-average returns and a positive and measurable impact on the planet, incorporating the analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .