Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to: (i) provide long-term capital growth over a period of 5 years or more; and (ii) seek to achieve a sustainable investment objective, in line with a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests at least 80% of its investments in shares of listed companies of any size which are based anywhere in the world and which the Manager believes will generate both above-average returns and a positive and measurable impact on the planet, incorporating the analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.