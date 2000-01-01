AXA ACT Framlington Clean Ecoy Z Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History1.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.53
- 3 Year alpha-0.33
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.86%
- IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRJZVM34
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to: (i) provide long-term capital growth over a period of 5 years or more; and (ii) seek to achieve a sustainable investment objective, in line with a responsible investment approach. The Fund invests at least 80% of its investments in shares of listed companies of any size which are based anywhere in the world and which the Manager believes will generate both above-average returns and a positive and measurable impact on the planet, incorporating the analysis of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.