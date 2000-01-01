Investment Strategy

The fund seeks capital growth through investment principally in US, Canadian and Mexican large and medium capitalisation companies which, in the Manager's opinion, show above average profitability, management quality and growth.The Fund invests principally in large and medium-sized companies listed in the US. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities and units in collective investment schemes. The Fund may use derivatives for Efficient Portfolio Management. Use may be made of borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.