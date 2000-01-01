Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies, principally in the biotechnology, genomic and medical research industry, which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests in companies of any size which can be based anywhere in the world, albeit the Fund tends to be biased towards the US as this is where the majority of biotechnology companies are based. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities and units in collective investment schemes. The Fund may use derivatives for Efficient Portfolio Management. Use may be made of borrowing, cash holdings, hedging and other investment techniques permitted in the applicable Financial Conduct Authority rules.