AXA Framlington EmerG Markets Z GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha1.75
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4490M25

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies based in countries which the Manager considers to be emerging markets and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in large and medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

Latest news

