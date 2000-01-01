AXA Framlington Emerg Markets Z GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha1.76
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.89%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B403RF05
Investment Strategy
The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies based in countries which the Manager considers to be emerging markets and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in large and medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.