AXA Framlington Emerging Mkts Z GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.89%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.08
  • 3 Year alpha-0.65
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM NR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B403RF05

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies based in countries which the Manager considers to be emerging markets and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests primarily in large and medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

Latest news

