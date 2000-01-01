AXA Framlington European Z GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.51%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-2.74
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7G8XW93

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests principally in shares of large and medium-sized listed companies which are based in Europe (excluding the UK) and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth. The Manager expects that the Fund’s portfolio will typically consist of shares of between 25-50 different companies, although the actual number of holdings could be greater or less than this range.

Latest news

