Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests principally in shares of large and medium-sized listed companies which are based in Europe (excluding the UK) and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth. The Manager expects that the Fund’s portfolio will typically consist of shares of between 25-50 different companies, although the actual number of holdings could be greater or less than this range.