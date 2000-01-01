Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies, principally companies providing financial services (e.g. banking, insurance, payment and investment related solutions) and companies providing technological applications throughout the financial services supply chain. The Fund invests in companies of any size and based anywhere in the world. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth. The Manager expects that the Fund’s portfolio will typically consist of shares of between 30-60 different companies, although the actual number of holdings could be greater or less than this range.