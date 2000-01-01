Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies engaged in the research, design and development of technologies in all sectors including IT and the internet which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests in companies of any size which can be based anywhere in the world, albeit the Fund tends to be biased towards the US as this is where the majority of technology related companies are based. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.