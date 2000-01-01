Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies which are based anywhere in the world (including countries which the Manager considers to be emerging markets) and which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests principally in large and medium-sized companies. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth taking into account the company’s exposure to long-term themes influencing the global economy.