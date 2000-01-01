Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed healthcare companies including producers of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology firms, medical device and instrument manufacturers, distributors of healthcare products, care providers and managers and other healthcare services companies, which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests in companies of any size which can be based anywhere in the world albeit the Fund tends to be biased towards the US, as this is where the majority of healthcare related companies are based. The Manager selects shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.