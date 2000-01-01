Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to provide long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of listed companies which the Manager believes will provide above-average returns. The Fund invests in companies of any size and based anywhere in the world. The Manager seeks to reduce the impact on the Fund of fluctuations in value of equity markets by investing in bonds issued by companies or governments. The Fund’s typical asset mix ranges between 60 – 85% of its Net Asset Value in shares, with the remainder being mainly in bonds and cash. The Manager selects shares and corporate bonds based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.