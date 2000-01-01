AXA Framlington Managed Income Z GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.52%
- 3 Year sharpe1.30
- 3 Year alpha5.79
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA OE Sterling Strategic
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.59%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupAXA
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6RPX228
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to generate a high level of income with capital growth. Investment will be principally in convertible securities, corporate bonds and other fixed income securities (including government securities) of predominantly, but not exclusively, UK issuers. Investment will be in convertible and fixed interest securities which, in the Manager’s opinion, have yield and value characteristics which create attractive total return potential. The Manager may also invest, to a limited extent, in ordinary shares.