AXA Framlington Managed Income Z Grs Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.74
  • 3 Year alpha4.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA OE Sterling Strategic
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.60%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupAXA
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B71DB365

Investment Strategy

The aim of this Fund is to produce a high income with potential for long-term growth of capital. The Fund invests primarily in bonds issued by companies (principally UK companies) which the Manager believes will provide above-average income. The Fund may also invest in bonds issued by governments and shares of companies. The Manager selects corporate bonds and shares based upon analysis of a company’s financial status, quality of its management, expected profitability and prospects for growth.

Latest news

